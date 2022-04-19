https://sputniknews.com/20220419/us-not-producing-enough-engineers-technicians-to-meet-space-goals-axiom-investor-says-1094893232.html

US Not Producing Enough Engineers, Technicians to Meet Space Goals, Axiom Investor Says

US Not Producing Enough Engineers, Technicians to Meet Space Goals, Axiom Investor Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US economy is not producing enough engineers and technical workers to allow it to meet the demands of building a functioning space... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T16:10+0000

2022-04-19T16:10+0000

2022-04-19T16:34+0000

us

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102375/20/1023752014_0:91:2049:1243_1920x0_80_0_0_03b4e7ab8cf7022cd07bc74ca0574519.jpg

"We are not producing enough engineers, machinists, technicians [and] welders who can help build [the infrastructure] we need," Meyerson said in a Washington Post podcast interview. "We have long ignored the industrial base. It is fragmented and it is unreliable."Meyerson said the United States needs to expand its technical work base and bring women and minorities into it in significant numbers while also encouraging young people not to all go to college but to go straight into the industrial work force and find their opportunities there.The hypersonics industrial base was also in need of strengthening, Meyerson added.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, space