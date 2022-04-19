International
US & Saudis Drifting Further Apart Since Russia Began Special Operation in Ukraine - Reports
US & Saudis Drifting Further Apart Since Russia Began Special Operation in Ukraine - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The split that existed between the United States and Saudi Arabia in recent years has widened with the start of Russia's special...
After the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine, the Biden administration wanted Saudi Arabia to produce more oil in order to damage the financial and military sectors of the Russian economy, the report said on Tuesday.Riyadh’s commercial and political interests have been significantly altered after the Saudis became the biggest oil supplier to China and stopped selling as much oil to the United States as they have been doing for decades, the report said.Saudi officials said they believe the main risk for the United States lies in Riyadh’s alignment with China and Russia, according to the report.The strategic relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has never been in such a difficult state as it is now, the report said citing former senior US intelligence official Norman Roule.The Biden administration’s stance on Yemen and the killing of of columnist Jamal Khashoggi are the most problematic issues in bilateral relations between the two countries, the report said.On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with bin Salman during during which they discussed the crises in Ukraine and Yemen, as well as the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts.
US & Saudis Drifting Further Apart Since Russia Began Special Operation in Ukraine - Reports

21:46 GMT 19.04.2022
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud speak to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud speak to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jonathan Ernst
