UK Parliament Discusses Russian Special Operation in Ukraine, NATO Relations

MPs are expected to ask questions on London's relationship with NATO and Washington, as well as the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine. 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from London, where the House of Commons convenes to hold an evidentiary hearing regarding the Ukraine crisis.The Parliamentary Defence Select Committee is set to question the former head of Joint Forces Command (now known as Strategic Command), General Sir Richard Barrons.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

london

ukraine

