Turkish Military Operation in Northern Iraq Threatens Country's National Security, Baghdad Says
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Turkey's operation in northern Iraq poses a threat to the Middle Eastern country's national security, the Iraqi presidential office said on Tuesday.
"The presidential office is following with concern the ongoing Turkish operations on Iraqi territory in the Kurdistan region and regards them as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a threat to Iraq's national security", the office said in a statement.
On Monday, Ankara announced it had started a new military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.
The PKK is a Kurdish militant and political organistaion, which is is recognised as a terrorist group in Turkey.
Ankara has been fighting the PKK
, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The two sides signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks that Turkey blamed on the Kurds.