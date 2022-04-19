https://sputniknews.com/20220419/turkish-military-operation-in-northern-iraq-threatens-countrys-national-security-baghdad-says-1094879663.html

Turkish Military Operation in Northern Iraq Threatens Country's National Security, Baghdad Says

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Turkey's operation in northern Iraq poses a threat to the Middle Eastern country's national security, the Iraqi presidential office said on... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, Ankara announced it had started a new military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.The PKK is a Kurdish militant and political organistaion, which is is recognised as a terrorist group in Turkey.Ankara has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The two sides signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks that Turkey blamed on the Kurds.

