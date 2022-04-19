International
Turkish Military Operation in Northern Iraq Threatens Country's National Security, Baghdad Says
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Turkey's operation in northern Iraq poses a threat to the Middle Eastern country's national security, the Iraqi presidential office said on... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
07:47 GMT 19.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / BULENT KILICTurkish army tanks take position near the Syrian border (file photo)
Turkish army tanks take position near the Syrian border (file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / BULENT KILIC
