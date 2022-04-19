https://sputniknews.com/20220419/tucker-carlsons-trailer-for-documentary-on-dropping-testosterone-levels-leaves-everybody-stunned-1094874910.html

Tucker Carlson’s Trailer for ‘Documentary’ on Dropping Testosterone Levels Leaves Everybody Stunned

Tucker Carlson’s Trailer for ‘Documentary’ on Dropping Testosterone Levels Leaves Everybody Stunned

Tucker Carlson, who has never been seen with a single facial hair and was roasted so hard by comedian Jon Stewart he stopped wearing bowties, has released a... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T00:42+0000

2022-04-19T00:42+0000

2022-04-19T00:44+0000

testosterone

tucker carlson

fox news

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094874864_0:0:2519:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_1220014525b83c029f3213789a3c6eb4.jpg

The conservative talk show host, who you can watch being very manly doing the cha cha cha on the one episode of Dancing with the Stars he was on before being voted off, has been sounding the alarm about dropping testosterone levels in men around the world and his documentary has the cure.Apparently it is wrestling shirtless with other men, milking cows and standing naked in the middle of the desert with your junk inside a device that looks like a miniature Tesla charger.That device is reportedly a testicle tanning device that Carlson alleges will increase the user’s testosterone, something he told musician Kid Rock open-minded people would be crazy to discount. For the record, Kid Rock did not follow Tucker down that particular path.Carlson, who has repeatedly defended Florida’s “don’t say gay” law, seems to have an obsession with buff, shirtless white dudes. In the video they can be seen wrestling, chugging raw eggs, shooting assault rifles, lifting tractor tires and other supposedly “manly” activities.Social media blew up when Tucker Carlson’s homoerotic trailer for “The End of Men” shocked viewers.A quick google search for “Tucker Carlson shirtless” yielded no fruitful results, but maybe he is waiting until the red light therapy increases his testosterone enough before he reveals his undoubtedly testosterone-filled chesticles.The documentary is set to air on the Fox Nation streaming service, an app where viewers can pay $65 a year to watch programs like Tucker Carlson Originals and The Pursuit with Jon Rich.Tucker Carlson is right about one thing, some experts do fear that testosterone levels are dropping in men worldwide. Scientists attribute it to increasing obesity, lack of exercise and pollution. But Carlson argues that “bromeopathic therapy” is the actual solution.According to Insider, few studies have been done on the devices and the few studies that exist did not use a control group and had small sample sizes or were done on rats.There have been more studies on foods that can increase testosterone levels and while that method is not proven, there is far more research done on that than on red light therapy, and the food does not cost hundreds or thousands of dollars like at-home red light therapy “solutions.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

testosterone, tucker carlson, fox news, us