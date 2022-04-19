https://sputniknews.com/20220419/south-africa-mobilizes-10000-troops-to-help-in-kwazulu-natal-as-flood-deaths-rise-to-448-1094898493.html

South Africa Mobilizes 10,000 Troops to Help in KwaZulu-Natal as Flood Deaths Rise to 448

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that his cabinet had decided at a special session to declare a state of national disaster.The declaration included the mobilization of 10,000 troops to the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province, where days on end of heavy rains have sent rivers pouring over their banks and triggered mudslides and flash floods.Dubbed Operation Chariot, the troops will help with search and rescue efforts as well as the delivery of food, water, and clothing. They will also aid in rebuilding collapsed roads and bridges and help to restore electricity, according to AP.“We have more than 35 that were affected, 8 in Ilembe and King Cetshwayo,” KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Health Nomagugu Simelane told the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday. “We’ve got a few [damaged health facilities] inland in terms of uMgungundlovu and Inkosi Bhambatha area. The most damaged is here in eThekwini and Ugu District.”Ramaphosa has blamed the freak storms on climate change, which elsewhere in Africa has been similarly blamed for unprecedented drought and famine, including in Madagascar and the Horn. Ironically, a coalition of several climate change activists and lobby groups brought a lawsuit against Ramaphosa last week, demanding his government be found guilty of “culpable homicide” for its acts of omission to “prevent further emissions and to protect the vulnerable from increased inequality and poverty.”

