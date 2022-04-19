https://sputniknews.com/20220419/six-people-killed-dozens-injured-as-two-explosions-occur-near-schools-in-western-kabul-source-says-1094877294.html
Six People Killed, Dozens Injured as Two Explosions Occur Near Schools in Western Kabul, Source Says
Two blasts occurred in Kabul on Tuesday, targeting Mumtaz school and Abdul Rahim-e-Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi disctrict, a source told Sputnik.So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban* seized power in August 2021 amid the US withdrawal from the country. The movement has been battling the local chapter of Daesh*, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan.*An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
06:02 GMT 19.04.2022 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 19.04.2022)
The explosion hits the Afghan capital just two weeks after another powerful blast killed one and injured up to 60 people in the city.
Two blasts occurred in Kabul on Tuesday, targeting Mumtaz school and Abdul Rahim-e-Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi disctrict, a source told Sputnik.
'Six people died and dozens were injured", the source said.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban* seized power in August 2021 amid the US withdrawal from the country. The movement has been battling the local chapter of Daesh*, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan.
*An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.