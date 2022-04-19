https://sputniknews.com/20220419/six-people-killed-dozens-injured-as-two-explosions-occur-near-schools-in-western-kabul-source-says-1094877294.html

Two blasts occurred in Kabul on Tuesday, targeting Mumtaz school and Abdul Rahim-e-Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi disctrict, a source told Sputnik.So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban* seized power in August 2021 amid the US withdrawal from the country. The movement has been battling the local chapter of Daesh*, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan.*An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

