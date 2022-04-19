https://sputniknews.com/20220419/senior-daesh-leader-killed-in-chad-basin---reports-1094895915.html
Senior Daesh Leader Killed in Chad Basin - Reports
Ammar Bin-Umar was killed in a coordinated security operation conducted last week by the air forces of Nigeria and Niger, the source told the news outlet.Terrorists are active in the Chad Basin where militants are involved in an insurgency against Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The four allies have formed a multinational joint task force to fight local Daesh affiliates.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
Senior Daesh Leader Killed in Chad Basin - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A senior leader of Daesh* in West Africa (ISWA) was killed in an airstrike launched by African allies at jihadist targets in the Chad Basin, Nigerian news website Leadership said on Tuesday, citing a military source.
Ammar Bin-Umar was killed in a coordinated security operation conducted last week by the air forces of Nigeria and Niger, the source told the news outlet.
"Bin-Umar was among the top ISIS Mujahedeens dialogue committee deployed to the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) caliphates in Feb 2022," the source was quoted as saying by Leadership.
Terrorists are active in the Chad Basin where militants are involved in an insurgency against Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The four allies have formed a multinational joint task force to fight local Daesh affiliates.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states