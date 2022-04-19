https://sputniknews.com/20220419/senior-daesh-leader-killed-in-chad-basin---reports-1094895915.html

Senior Daesh Leader Killed in Chad Basin - Reports

Senior Daesh Leader Killed in Chad Basin - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A senior leader of Daesh* in West Africa (ISWA) was killed in an airstrike launched by African allies at jihadist targets in the Chad Basin... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T20:04+0000

2022-04-19T20:04+0000

2022-04-19T20:04+0000

islamic state's west africa province (iswap)

terrorists

west africa

boko haram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101976/84/1019768421_0:64:1200:739_1920x0_80_0_0_d091fcca6041d1a0c75b9f72ea10a4a1.jpg

Ammar Bin-Umar was killed in a coordinated security operation conducted last week by the air forces of Nigeria and Niger, the source told the news outlet.Terrorists are active in the Chad Basin where militants are involved in an insurgency against Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The four allies have formed a multinational joint task force to fight local Daesh affiliates.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

islamic state's west africa province (iswap), terrorists, west africa, boko haram