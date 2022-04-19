https://sputniknews.com/20220419/russian-fm-lavrov-delivers-speech-at-event-dedicated-to-anniversary-of-russia-cis-relations-1094882179.html

Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional intergovernmental organisation, formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is participating in the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the CIS.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

