https://sputniknews.com/20220419/russian-fm-lavrov-delivers-speech-at-event-dedicated-to-anniversary-of-russia-cis-relations-1094882179.html
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional intergovernmental organisation, formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094882247_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9a12fbc9a21ec7306858c36c747550b2.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is participating in the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the CIS.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094882247_9:0:1449:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b00669433c865fd5dddb406b545e7c6.jpg
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergei lavrov, видео
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional intergovernmental organisation, formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote cooperation between the former Soviet republics.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is participating in the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the CIS.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: