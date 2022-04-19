International
https://sputniknews.com/20220419/russian-fm-lavrov-delivers-speech-at-event-dedicated-to-anniversary-of-russia-cis-relations-1094882179.html
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional intergovernmental organisation, formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094882247_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9a12fbc9a21ec7306858c36c747550b2.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is participating in the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the CIS.
News
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations
2022-04-19T10:09+0000
russia, sergei lavrov

Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at Event Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-CIS Relations

10:09 GMT 19.04.2022
© Ruptly
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional intergovernmental organisation, formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote cooperation between the former Soviet republics.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is participating in the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the CIS.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
