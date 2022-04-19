International
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Chairs Ministry Board Meeting
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Chairs Ministry Board Meeting
The board meeting is set to focus on discussing the implementation of Russia's action plans in the Southern Military District, along with the Northern Fleet. 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is chairing the Ministry board meeting on Tuesday.The meeting will involve the top officials of the country's Armed Forces, representatives of state authorities, along with public organisations. Among other things, the officials are slated to discuss the implementations of the actions plans in Russia's Southern Military District and Northern Fleet.
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Chairs Ministry Board Meeting

10:56 GMT 19.04.2022
The board meeting is set to focus on discussing the implementation of Russia's action plans in the Southern Military District, along with the Northern Fleet.
S[utnik goes live as Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is chairing the Ministry board meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting will involve the top officials of the country's Armed Forces, representatives of state authorities, along with public organisations.
Among other things, the officials are slated to discuss the implementations of the actions plans in Russia's Southern Military District and Northern Fleet.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
