Russia Calls Out Foreign Mercs Fighting in Ukraine

Russia Calls Out Foreign Mercs Fighting in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about over 6,000 foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine, upcoming problems for Joe Biden as his son Hunter’s laptop is about to blow open, and how the U.S. is gambling with trillions in debt.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Russia Calls Out Foreign Mercs Fighting in UkraineTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Eric Adams Parties as NYC Suffers Crime WaveMark Frost - Economist | What Are Your Taxes Going Towards?In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the potential of a balkanized Ukraine, Russia’s data showing over 6,000 foreign mercenaries illegally fighting in Ukraine, and the mystery of what really sunk Russia’s Black Sea flagship.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on if Eric Adams’ demeanor is appropriate for the immense wave of violence New York City is seeing, why sensible people are afraid to live in NYC, and upcoming problems for Joe Biden as his son Hunter’s laptop is about to get blown open.In the third hour, Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about how he would change the tax code to not screw over the working class, the government’s bad habit of living off borrowed money, and how the US is gambling with trillions in national debt.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

