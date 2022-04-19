https://sputniknews.com/20220419/ohio-prof-wins-400k-lawsuit-against-university-over-refusal-to-use-students-preferred-pronouns-1094891214.html
Ohio Prof. Wins $400k Lawsuit Against University Over Refusal to Use Student's Preferred Pronouns
Ohio Prof. Wins $400k Lawsuit Against University Over Refusal to Use Student's Preferred Pronouns
2022-04-19T15:04+0000
2022-04-19T15:04+0000
2022-04-19T15:04+0000
An Ohio university will pay a $400,000 settlement to its professor Nicholas Meriwether who was penalised over refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns.According to the statement by Meriwether's attorney, the professor will not be required to use the preferred pronouns - something that the academic institution demanded him to do before he won the lawsuit.He went on to say that he believes "God created men and women", arguing that the administration had no right to "coerce" his free speech.Despite agreeing to settle the case in what it called an "economic decision", Shawnee State University denied that it tried to undermine the professor's free speech by trying to force him to use the student's preferred pronouns.According to the university, it was Meriwether's job to use such language, which is why it was not about First Amendment-protected speech. But the professor hit back with accusations of the administration trying to make him go against his religious beliefs. The university responded by opening a Title IX investigation against him, arguing that Meriwether created a "hostile environment" by refusing to use the preferred pronouns. According to the professor's complaint, he was on track to getting suspended without pay or even termination.
Shawnee State University in Ohio disciplined a professor after he refused to use the preferred pronouns of one of his transgender students, but the professor was willing to take the deal to the court.
An Ohio university will pay a $400,000 settlement to its professor Nicholas Meriwether who was penalised over refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns.
According to the statement by Meriwether's attorney, the professor will not be required to use the preferred pronouns - something that the academic institution demanded him to do before he won the lawsuit.
“The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that,” Meriwether revealed on Fox News' America Reports, recalling the 2018 incident.
He went on to say that he believes "God created men and women", arguing that the administration had no right to "coerce" his free speech.
Despite agreeing to settle the case in what it called an "economic decision", Shawnee State University denied that it tried to undermine the professor's free speech by trying to force him to use the student's preferred pronouns.
“In this case, Shawnee State followed its policy and federal law that protects students or any individual from bigotry and discrimination. We continue to stand behind a student’s right to a discrimination-free learning environment as well as the rights of faculty, visitors, students and employees to freely express their ideas and beliefs," the university argued.
According to the university, it was Meriwether's job to use such language, which is why it was not about First Amendment-protected speech. But the professor hit back with accusations of the administration trying to make him go against his religious beliefs.
The university responded by opening a Title IX investigation against him, arguing that Meriwether created a “hostile environment" by refusing to use the preferred pronouns. According to the professor's complaint, he was on track to getting suspended without pay or even termination.