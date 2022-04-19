https://sputniknews.com/20220419/ohio-prof-wins-400k-lawsuit-against-university-over-refusal-to-use-students-preferred-pronouns-1094891214.html

Ohio Prof. Wins $400k Lawsuit Against University Over Refusal to Use Student's Preferred Pronouns

Shawnee State University in Ohio disciplined a professor after he refused to use the preferred pronouns of one of his transgender students, but the professor... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

An Ohio university will pay a $400,000 settlement to its professor Nicholas Meriwether who was penalised over refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns.According to the statement by Meriwether's attorney, the professor will not be required to use the preferred pronouns - something that the academic institution demanded him to do before he won the lawsuit.He went on to say that he believes "God created men and women", arguing that the administration had no right to "coerce" his free speech.Despite agreeing to settle the case in what it called an "economic decision", Shawnee State University denied that it tried to undermine the professor's free speech by trying to force him to use the student's preferred pronouns.According to the university, it was Meriwether's job to use such language, which is why it was not about First Amendment-protected speech. But the professor hit back with accusations of the administration trying to make him go against his religious beliefs. The university responded by opening a Title IX investigation against him, arguing that Meriwether created a “hostile environment" by refusing to use the preferred pronouns. According to the professor's complaint, he was on track to getting suspended without pay or even termination.

