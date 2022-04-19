https://sputniknews.com/20220419/musk-plans-to-put-up-to-15bln-of-own-cash-to-fund-twitter-takeover---reports-1094895552.html

Musk Plans to Put Up to $15Bln of Own Cash to Fund Twitter Takeover - Reports

Musk Plans to Put Up to $15Bln of Own Cash to Fund Twitter Takeover - Reports

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is looking to invest up to $15 billion of his money to delist Twitter from the New York Stock Exchange... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T19:37+0000

2022-04-19T19:37+0000

2022-04-19T19:37+0000

takeover

twitter

elon musk

social media

free speech

deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094823226_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_f3dc242e71bd1d3f6e664a7424989615.jpg

Musk, who is estimated by Forbes to be worth some $270 billion, making him potentially the world’s richest person, bought a 9.1% stake in Twitter for about $3 billion two weeks ago and followed that up with a $43 billion offer for the remaining shares which he did not already own in the world-popular microblogging service.Despite his wealth, Musk appeared to be facing difficulty in raising money for the deal, the Post said. It said the billionaire chief executive of electric car-maker Tesla and space travel company Space X was planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days where Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley could raise a further $10 billion in debt.Several private-equity firms also seem keen in participating in a deal for Twitter, the Post said.Musk declared on Monday that he will not take a penny in salary if appointed to Twitter's board of directors, unofficially sweetening his takeover bid.Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a substantial shareholder in Twitter, has described Musk’s offer of $54.20 for a share of the company versus Tuesday’s traded price of around $46.50, as below value.Twitter’s board is also opposed to Musk’s offer. The company announced on Friday that its board of directors have adopted a shareholder rights plan — or so-called Poison Pill — to reduce the likelihood that any person, entity or group would be able to gain full control over the company without paying a premium.Some analysts who have studied Musk's bid flag concerns for both sides, saying Musk could revolutionize Twitter’s free-speech model against the will of its board, but also use his influence on the platform to silence criticism against decisions he makes at Tesla and his other businesses.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/musk-sweetens-offer-for-remaining-stake-at-twitter-saying-will-take-0-salary-1094865521.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

takeover, twitter, elon musk, social media, free speech, deal