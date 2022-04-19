International
Moscow Calls 'Propaganda Move' US Remark on Designating Russia as Terrorism State Sponsor

06:12 GMT 19.04.2022 (Updated: 06:20 GMT 19.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the photo bankSpasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral.
Spasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the recent statement by Washington that it is mulling adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism as a propaganda move, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"This is necessary in order to convince those who have not yet broken. This is needed today, now, this is an every second idea that has appeared, which is not supported by either law or facts, no one talks about facts at all, this is necessary today for Washington's information and propaganda activities", Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

The statement lambasting the American authorities comes as a resonse after US States Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN that Washington is looking into the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
This definition applies to nations that "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism", according to the US State Department. At the moment, there are four countries on the list - Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Syria.
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikState Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
This remark comes amid another round of tensions, as the US and Europe slapped sanctions on Moscow due to the special operation in Ukraine.
Russia launched the op back in February, aiming to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, waged by Ukrainian forces. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Kiev's attacks in Donbass were genocidal and noted that Russia's goals are demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
