https://sputniknews.com/20220419/moscow-calls-propaganda-move-us-remark-on-designating-russia-as-terrorism-state-sponsor-1094877523.html

Moscow Calls 'Propaganda Move' US Remark on Designating Russia as Terrorism State Sponsor

Moscow Calls 'Propaganda Move' US Remark on Designating Russia as Terrorism State Sponsor

Moscow Calls 'Propaganda Move' US Remark on Designating Russia as Terrorism State Sponsor

2022-04-19T06:12+0000

2022-04-19T06:12+0000

2022-04-19T06:20+0000

russia

us

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg

The statement lambasting the American authorities comes as a resonse after US States Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN that Washington is looking into the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.This definition applies to nations that "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism", according to the US State Department. At the moment, there are four countries on the list - Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Syria.This remark comes amid another round of tensions, as the US and Europe slapped sanctions on Moscow due to the special operation in Ukraine.Russia launched the op back in February, aiming to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, waged by Ukrainian forces. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Kiev's attacks in Donbass were genocidal and noted that Russia's goals are demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, terrorism