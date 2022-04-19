https://sputniknews.com/20220419/mexico-disbands-special-unit-that-worked-with-dea-1094899413.html

Mexico Disbands Special Unit That Worked With DEA

Mexico Disbands Special Unit That Worked With DEA

Sensitive Investigative Units (SIU) operate in 15 countries, working directly with the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and are considered critical to... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T23:34+0000

2022-04-19T23:34+0000

2022-04-19T23:34+0000

mexico

dea

us

andres manuel lopez obrador

drug trafficking

gang violence

smuggling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094899387_0:0:3131:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_da391c6650a0be97afcc19050062638e.jpg

Mexico quietly disbanded the elite special anti-narcotics unit that has worked with the DEA for the past 25 years, according to a report by Reuters.The DEA was informed of the unit’s disbanding back in April 2021, but it was not announced publicly.Reuters talked to an anonymous DEA agent with familiarity of the situation and confirmed it with a second source. The DEA and Mexico’s Public Security Ministry have not commented on the situation.The now shuttered Mexican branch had over 50 officers and worked on some of the biggest cases in Mexico, including the arrest of Sinaloa Cartel boss Jaoquin “El Chapo” Guzman in 2016.The DEA flies incoming SIU officers to its facility in Quantico, Virginia where they are trained before heading back to their home countries. They then operate under the control of their governments.It is not clear why the SIU unit was shut down or why it was not publicly announced, but it is likely related to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s larger goal of reducing violence through addressing root causes like poverty rather than hunting drug lords.A second SIU unit, independent from Lopez Obrador’s government and under the control of the Attorney General, remains in operation.The disbanded SIU unit also faced its own controversies. In 2017, its former chief Ivan Reyes Arzate, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court for taking bribes to leak information to cartels and gangs.Cooperation between Lopez Obrador and the DEA further deteriorated after US officials detained Mexico’s former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, accusing him of working with drug cartels. He was quickly released and Lopez Obrador accused the DEA of fabricating evidence. A few months later, Lopez Obrador stripped foreign agents of diplomatic immunity.While homicides in Mexico remain extremely high compared to global averages, there are signs that Lopez Obrador’s tactics might be having an effect. After a spike in 2019, his first full year in office, murders in Mexico dropped in 2020 and 2021, going slightly below 2018 levels. It is unlikely that was due to the pandemic as homicides actually rose during the first few months of COVID-19 spreading in the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20220225/avocados-held-hostage-by-drug-violence-in-mexican-state-of-michoacan-1093377047.html

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

mexico, dea, us, andres manuel lopez obrador, drug trafficking, gang violence, smuggling