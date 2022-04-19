https://sputniknews.com/20220419/mercenaries-in-mariupol-violence-in-jerusalem-tax-day-1094874372.html

Mercenaries in Mariupol, Violence in Jerusalem, Tax Day

2022-04-19

Mercenaries in Mariupol, Violence in Jerusalem, Tax Day Tax Day’s record revenues will produce little for average Americans, and the Biden administration OKs new public land oil drilling.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by by Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, to talk about the state of the battle for Mariupol, the role of mercenaries in that fight, pressure for the US to escalate its role in the war and work to replenish its arsenal, and why Turkey has resumed attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan.Ariel Gold, co-executive director of Code Pink, discusses attacks by Israeli security forces on worshippers at Al Aqsa, the context for this violence, continued US support for illegal acts by Israel, and provides an update on the future of the current government and the strength of the Israeli left.Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare discusses the lengths Twitter is prepared to go to to prevent an Elon Musk takeover, the state of censorship in the US and the bankruptcy of InfoWars and the likelihood that we’ll see anyone but Joe Biden try to grab the Democratic presidential nomination.Author and economist John Ross, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, broke down China’s economic performance this quarter and the strange way it is being reported, and why the Ukraine war can’t be blamed for the debt crisis in the developing world.The Misfits also talked about airstrikes by Pakistan inside Afghanistan, protests at Disney World, singing on planes, and the Boston Marathon.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

