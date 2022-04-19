https://sputniknews.com/20220419/man-utds-cristiano-ronaldo-to-miss-blockbuster-clash-against-liverpool-after-death-of-newborn-son-1094888075.html

Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Blockbuster Clash Against Liverpool After Death of Newborn Son

When Cristiano Ronaldo is in a gaming mood, he is arguably the best player on the planet, something he showed by delivering a spectacular hat-trick in Man... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester United have confirmed that club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss their highly anticipated encounter against Liverpool on Tuesday night as the football superstar is grieving the death of his newborn son.The news, however, didn't come as a surprise to his supporters, considering the Portuguese wizard had not turned up at the club's training ground in Carrington earlier this morning.Meanwhile, Ronaldo's unavailability is a huge blow to United, particularly at a time when their top-4 hopes hang by a thread. Ralf Rangnick's men currently trail fourth-placed Tottenham by three points with the Spurs sitting on 57 points; United have 54. The Funchal-born player has a huge influence on United's ability to turn things around in their favour. After all, he was the man who gave them a new lease on life with his hat-trick last weekend. Before Saturday's win against the Canaries, United were languishing in seventh place in the rankings, but Ronaldo's triple moved them up by two places in the Premier League charts.On Monday, however, Ronaldo broke the heartbreaking news of the passing away of his newborn son.CR7 and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. While the girl survived, the baby boy couldn't be saved despite the doctors' best efforts."It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple said on Instagram.

