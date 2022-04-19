International
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Prepares New Provocation in Ukraine to Accuse Russia of 'War Crimes' - Moscow
Since the beginning of the operation in February, Russian forces eliminated 139 Ukrainian warplanes, 483 drones, 2,337 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 1,009... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
special operation
ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Prepares New Provocation in Ukraine to Accuse Russia of 'War Crimes' - Moscow

11:51 GMT 19.04.2022 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 19.04.2022)
Since the beginning of the operation in February, Russian forces eliminated 139 Ukrainian warplanes, 483 drones, 2,337 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 1,009 artillery pieces, and 253 rocket launchers, the MoD stated.
Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine, pressing Kiev's troops off Donbass. They are tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol, as most of the city is already liberated.
At the same time, Russia continues delivering precision strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
11:53 GMT 19.04.2022
Russian Forces Opened Humanitarian Corridor for Ukrainian 'Militants' Who are in Mariupol's Azovstal and Laid Down Their Arms
11:53 GMT 19.04.2022
Zelensky Submits to Parliament Draft Law Extending Martial Law in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday submitted to the parliament a bill extending the martial law in the country.
The text of the document is not published.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24. It expires on April 25.
