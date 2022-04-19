LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Prepares New Provocation in Ukraine to Accuse Russia of 'War Crimes' - Moscow

Since the beginning of the operation in February, Russian forces eliminated 139 Ukrainian warplanes, 483 drones, 2,337 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 1,009 artillery pieces, and 253 rocket launchers, the MoD stated.
Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine, pressing Kiev's troops off Donbass. They are tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol, as most of the city is already liberated.
At the same time, Russia continues delivering precision strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
