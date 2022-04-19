https://sputniknews.com/20220419/land-theft-and-the-struggle-for-dignity-for-african-ancestors-1094871100.html

Land Theft and The Struggle for Dignity for African Ancestors

Land Theft and The Struggle for Dignity for African Ancestors

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by by Joe Catron, US Coordinator of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network to discuss recent violent attacks against worshippers in the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem and the broader context of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian existence, the corporate media’s representation of the attacks as a response to what Palestinians have done rather than in the context of occupation, the recent commemoration of Palestinian Prisoners Day and the role of prisoners movement in the struggle for liberation in Palestine, and how the fight for Palestinian liberation is also a struggle for liberation of everyoneIn the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Ron, Venezuela's Vice-minister of Foreign Affairs for North America and the President of the Simón Bolívar Institute to discuss the recent anniversary of the attempt to overthrow Venezuela’s government in 2002 and how a popular uprising of Venezuelan people defeated the coup, the role of the mainstream corporate media played in the attempted coup and how popular communication played a role in overturning the coup, and what popular communication and the connections between grassroots political communities and the political institutions in Venezuela have done to defend the Bolivarian revolution.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss a clip from Mumia Abu-Jamal highlighting the US history of undermining democracy around the world, the mythology of “spreading and defending democracy” that the US employs to justify intervention around the world, and US support for dictatorships that serve its interests.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, president of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition and Ari Gutman, organizer with the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition to discuss recent developments in the struggle to honor African ancestors at the Bethesda African Cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland and so-called progressive County Executive Marc Elrich’s intimidation of activists working to honor ancestors, how the struggle to honor ancestors is fundamentally about land and the theft of land from Black people both in the past and in the present, and the hidden governmental departments that are critical for the movement of capital in communities all over the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

