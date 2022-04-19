https://sputniknews.com/20220419/harry-reveals-details-of-his-secret-meeting-with-queen-1094879318.html

Harry Reveals Details of His Secret Meeting With Queen

Harry Reveals Details of His Secret Meeting With Queen

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple had visited the Queen at her home in Windsor Castle. The visit was a... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T09:01+0000

2022-04-19T09:01+0000

2022-04-19T09:01+0000

uk

prince harry

meghan markle

queen elizabeth ii

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094879136_0:214:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_18d3e0ab3445c57f0dec9f344915a4bb.jpg

Prince Harry has said he was pleased to see British Queen Elizabeth II again during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s secret meeting with Her Majesty in Britain last week.Harry visited his grandmother at Windsor Castle during a stop-off on his way to the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured or sick servicemen to help their recovery. The games, which were founded by the 37-year-old royal in 2014, are being held in the Netherlands this year.UK media also reported that Harry and Meghan Markle had promised the Queen she would meet her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet “in the near future” during what the news outlets described as “very cordial” and “incredibly warm and good natured” meeting.“They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future”, the source added.This is the first time in two years that the couple has visited the Queen after moving to Meghan’s home state, California.The two stepped down as senior royals on 8 January 2020, following Meghan’s mistreatment by the UK press, as well as what Harry called a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from other senior members of the royal family.The relationship between the couple and members of the royal family deteriorated after the couple gave a bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they revealed that a certain royal family member had made a racial comment about how “dark” their baby, Archie, was going to be because Meghan is mixed-race.Harry’s meeting with his grandmother came after she admitted that she was left "very tired and exhausted" by a COVID-19 infection, as the British monarch was delivering a speech at the virtual opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit at the Royal London Hospital in the capital's East End.Queen Elizabeth, who turned 95 on 21 April, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in February and had what Buckingham Palace described as "mild cold-like symptoms". The Queen's health has grabbed international headlines over the past few months amid reports that the British monarch is struggling with her mobility. She last attended a formal public engagement on 19 October 2021, holding a reception for international business leaders at Windsor Castle.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth ii, meeting