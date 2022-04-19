https://sputniknews.com/20220419/german-chancellor-says-nato-wont-be-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-1094892896.html

More Support for Ukraine, But No NATO Involvement in Conflict: Scholz After Talks With Allies

More Support for Ukraine, But No NATO Involvement in Conflict: Scholz After Talks With Allies

The German chancellor took part in a video call with US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European allies. The parties discussed... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T16:26+0000

2022-04-19T16:26+0000

2022-04-19T17:14+0000

europe

germany

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090990464_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_56fb9b8a1bcee507aaa037f0f9e57460.jpg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that NATO will not be taking part in the conflict in Ukraine directly following consultations with allies via a video conference earlier today. At the same time, he vowed "maximum support" to Ukraine in the form of military shipments and financial backing.Scholz said that Berlina and Kiev currently discuss a list of weapons that can be sent to Ukraine. He added that upon approval, Berlin will immediately pay for the resulting list of military supplies and weapons.At the same time, the chancellor elaborated that the German armed forces have no capacity to spare for Ukraine and all ordered weaponry will have to be produced by German industry.Several members of NATO, including the US, previously dismissed the idea of the alliance taking part in the conflict in Ukraine, even in a limited capacity such as introducing a no-fly zone over the country. US President Joe Biden stated that NATO's participation could potentially trigger a Third World War, which might end up entailing an exchange of nuclear strikes.Russia, which had launched the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), has repeatedly warned the Western countries against sending weapons to Ukraine. Moscow cautioned these countries that their weaponry might end up in the hands of nationalist battalions and other ragtag paramilitary groups in the country and will be used uncontrollably.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

europe, germany, nato