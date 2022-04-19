https://sputniknews.com/20220419/fbi-issues-cybersecurity-warning-saying-north-korean-hackers-are-targeting-cryptocurrency-1094876265.html

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning Saying North Korean Hackers Are Targeting Cryptocurrency

The US authorities claim that the hacking tactics has been used "by a North Korean state-sponsored advanced persistent threat group since at least 2020", who... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

The FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Treasury issued a joint advisory on Monday, warning about "malicious" cyber threats from Pyongyang. According to it, the North Korean hackers are attempting to "generate and launder funds" for their state.The authorities noted that the hackers use communication platforms to "encourage individuals to download trojanised cryptocurrency applications and thus enable fraudulent blockchain transactions.The advisory lists several groups as advanced persistent threat, including Lazarus Group, APT38, BlueNoroff, and Stardust Chollima.The authorities addressed the cybersecurity issues after a string of hacking attacks, which culminated in a major cryptocurrency heist earlier this year. The Lazarus Group was blamed for the attack, when the hackers stole $620 mln.

