Easier Said Than Done: Elon Musk Says ‘Almost Anyone’ Can Save $100,000 for Flight to Mars
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has claimed that a hypothetical $100,000 price tag for a ticket on his space shuttles to Mars should be affordable for most people.During an interview with Chris Anderson, the head of TED conferences, on Monday, Musk said that the price point should be determined both by economics and a need to make Mars travel affordable enough to lure people into flying to the Red Planet.Touching upon possible funding sources, Musk said that they may include selling homes, being sponsored by the government and even taking out a loan.In 2020, Musk said that he hopes to build 1,000 of SpaceX's Starships over the next ten years so as to send at least one million people to Mars by 2050 to build a city on the Red Planet.This was preceded by the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive tweeting that he's confident that moving to Mars will one day cost less than $500,000, though that price tag is “very dependent on volume”.According to him, the price tag “maybe even below $100k, low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth and move to Mars if they want”.TED in a private non-profit foundation based in the US, an organisation known for its annual conferences aimed at promoting “ideas worth spreading” and attended by prominent politicians and scientists from all across the globe.
Easier Said Than Done: Elon Musk Says ‘Almost Anyone’ Can Save $100,000 for Flight to Mars
Elon Musk outlined his plan to build a city on Mars "in our lifetimes" back in 2016. According to the tech billionaire's vision, the first rocket should propel humans to the Red Planet by 2029.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
has claimed that a hypothetical $100,000 price tag for a ticket on his space shuttles to Mars should be affordable for most people.
During an interview with Chris Anderson, the head of TED conferences, on Monday, Musk said that the price point should be determined both by economics and a need to make Mars travel affordable enough to lure people into flying to the Red Planet.
“If moving to Mars costs, for argument's sake, $100,000, then I think almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000 and be able to go to Mars if they want. We want to make it available to anyone who wants to go,” the tech billionaire argued.
Touching upon possible funding sources, Musk said that they may include selling homes, being sponsored by the government and even taking out a loan.
In 2020, Musk said that he hopes to build 1,000 of SpaceX's Starships over the next ten years so as to send at least one million people to Mars by 2050 to build a city on the Red Planet
.
He also asserted at the time that the first humans will land on Mars in six years, saying that “[…] it's going to be a great adventure" and that it would be "one of the most exciting things that ever happened if you don't die".
This was preceded by the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive tweeting that he's confident that moving to Mars will one day cost less than $500,000, though that price tag is “very dependent on volume”.
According to him, the price tag “maybe even below $100k, low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth and move to Mars if they want”.
TED in a private non-profit foundation based in the US, an organisation known for its annual conferences aimed at promoting “ideas worth spreading” and attended by prominent politicians and scientists from all across the globe.