https://sputniknews.com/20220419/bojo-addresses-partygate-scandal-in-parliament-1094888611.html

BoJo Addresses Partygate Scandal in Parliament

BoJo Addresses Partygate Scandal in Parliament

Prime Minster Johnson Apologises for Partygate Scandal in Parliament

2022-04-19T13:39+0000

2022-04-19T13:39+0000

2022-04-19T13:39+0000

boris johnson

uk

uk house of commons

partygate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094890101_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_856edbcee8a8ae6e617087c248d58f1f.jpg

Sputnik goes live from London, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the situation regarding the Partygate to the House of Commons.The politician previously apologised after receiving a fine over the "cake ambush" - his suprise birthday party, which took place in June 2020, during tough coronavirus restrictions. In the meantime, the opposition, as well as several Tories, urged him to resign.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK PM Johnson apologises after Partygate fine at HoC UK PM Johnson apologises after Partygate fine at HoC 2022-04-19T13:39+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, uk, uk house of commons, partygate, видео