BoJo Addresses Partygate Scandal in Parliament
BoJo Addresses Partygate Scandal in Parliament
Prime Minster Johnson Apologises for Partygate Scandal in Parliament
2022-04-19T13:39+0000
Sputnik goes live from London, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the situation regarding the Partygate to the House of Commons.The politician previously apologised after receiving a fine over the "cake ambush" - his suprise birthday party, which took place in June 2020, during tough coronavirus restrictions. In the meantime, the opposition, as well as several Tories, urged him to resign.
Last week, the UK prime-minister was fined by the Metropolitan Police for violating pandemic restrictions. His wife Carrie and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also recived fines.
Sputnik goes live from London, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the situation regarding the Partygate to the House of Commons.
The politician previously apologised after receiving a fine over the "cake ambush" - his suprise birthday party, which took place in June 2020, during tough coronavirus restrictions. In the meantime, the opposition, as well as several Tories, urged him to resign.
