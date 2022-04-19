International
Biden Reportedly Told Obama He Will Run for Second Term
Biden Reportedly Told Obama He Will Run for Second Term
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024, The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing...
It is unclear exactly when the two had this conversation.Biden reportedly believes he is the only one who can defeat Donald Trump.In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.Trump is considered the unofficial favourite of the 2024 Republican ticket. The 45th himself has not directly declared his intention to run, evasively citing a recommendation not to give out information ahead of time, but regularly holds rallies with supporters.
13:47 GMT 19.04.2022
Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama react after a heckler is removed from the East Room of the White House.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024, The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing two sources in the know.
It is unclear exactly when the two had this conversation.

"[Biden] wants to run and he's clearly letting everyone know," one of the sources said.

Biden reportedly believes he is the only one who can defeat Donald Trump.

"I don't think he thinks there's anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor", the source stated.

In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.
Trump is considered the unofficial favourite of the 2024 Republican ticket. The 45th himself has not directly declared his intention to run, evasively citing a recommendation not to give out information ahead of time, but regularly holds rallies with supporters.
