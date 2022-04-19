https://sputniknews.com/20220419/banning-supplies-of-russian-gas-would-cause-split-of-eu-germanys-eon-head-says-1094887628.html

Banning Supplies of Russian Gas Would Cause Split of EU, Germany's E.ON Head Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) - An immediate embargo on gas supplies from Russia would be painful for Germany and for the whole European Union, and could result in a split... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to the E.ON chief, the issue of gas supplies must be discussed at the pan-European, not national level.The head of E.ON stressed that the security of energy supplies to Germany is not sufficiently ensured. According to him, it will take three years for Berlin to end its dependence on Russian energy. In the short term, electricity prices will remain high, Birnbaum said.In late March, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck activated the early warning level for fear Russia may cut off its gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its special military operation in Ukraine.In February, Berlin announced its intention to reduce dependency on Russian energy in the near future. Germany plans to stop importing coal and oil from Russia by the end of this year and to end its dependence on Russian gas by 2024.At the beginning of 2022, Germany imported almost 55% of its natural gas from Russia. To date, this share has been reduced to 40%. Berlin sees supplies of liquefied natural gas from Qatar, the United States, and other countries as an alternative to Russian gas.

