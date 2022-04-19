https://sputniknews.com/20220419/astronomers-discover-missing-link-of-early-galaxies--1094896591.html
Astronomers Discover Missing Link of Early Galaxies
Astronomers Discover Missing Link of Early Galaxies
“GNz7q provides a direct connection between these two rare populations and provides a new avenue toward understanding the rapid growth of supermassive black holes in the early days of the universe," stated Seiji Fujimoto, the lead author of the paper describing GNz7q’s discovery. "Our discovery provides an example of precursors to the supermassive black holes we observe at later epochs."
"Once in regular operation, Webb will have the power to decisively determine how common these rapidly growing black holes truly are." Fujimoto concluded.