'A Lot of Strength, Captain': Football World Mourns Death of Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Baby Boy

Cristiano Ronaldo is a family-oriented man, who embraced fatherhood at age 26 in 2010 when his eldest son was reportedly born to a surrogate mother. The... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

The football world rose in unison to express condolences at the death of Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son after the Manchester United forward and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the tragic news on social media on Monday. Regarded as the sports world's "it couple", the Portugal captain and his 28-year-old lingerie model girlfriend were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. While the girl survived, the boy couldn't be saved despite the doctors' best efforts. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the pair said in a joint post on Instagram.Sharing his grief over the death of Ronaldo's newborn son, his Old Trafford colleague Marcus Rashford said on Twitter: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry."The Red Devils expressed their grief with an emotional post on the micro-blogging platform which read: "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."Meanwhile, his former employers, Real Madrid, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner plied his trade from 2009 to 2018 and eventually left as their top goal scorer with 450 goals, also shared their support for the footballer. "(The club), its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection," a statement from the Spanish giants read.Even Brazilian icon Pele was moved by the news. "My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way," the World Cup winner commented on Ronaldo's post. "A lot of strength, captain," the Portuguese Football team said.Premier League's all-time scorer Gary Lineker also sent his condolences. "Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family," he tweeted.

