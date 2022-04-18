https://sputniknews.com/20220418/who-chief-tedros-reps-pandemic-response-book-by-bill-gates-groups-second-largest-funding-source-1094868148.html

WHO Chief Tedros Reps Pandemic Response Book by Bill Gates, Group’s Second-Largest Funding Source

WHO Chief Tedros Reps Pandemic Response Book by Bill Gates, Group’s Second-Largest Funding Source

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has adamantly defended intellectual property rights amid calls for vaccine patent waivers to hasten the developing world's... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T18:37+0000

2022-04-18T18:37+0000

2022-04-18T18:38+0000

bill gates

gavi

world health organization (who)

tedros adhanom ghebreyesus

pandemic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094868515_0:0:961:540_1920x0_80_0_0_f00d15b92b54f413d3c22ad8e27cf280.jpg

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), recently took to Twitter to promote Gates’ new book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.”“I fully agree that we must act on COVID19’s lessons and innovate so that we can deliver swift, equitable health solutions to prevent the next pandemic,” Tedros tweeted, tagging the Gates Foundation and including a photo of himself holding the book.The book is due to be released in May, but the software developer has been pushing his vision for a pandemic response since the COVID-19 outbreak began in late 2019.As a result, Australia’s only significant outbreak was the most recent Omicron variant, and while one in five Australians has had COVID-19, only 6,787 people have died of the virus, or 1 in 3,737 people, according to New York Times data. The death rate in the US, where response measures were heavily politicised and unevenly implemented, is about 10 times higher, with 1 in every 330 people dying of COVID.Gates, of course, isn't a doctor or health expert in any way, but he is a very rich man and a heavy investor in pharmaceutical and medical research companies. Some of those include COVID-19 vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson, antiviral drug maker Merck, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which partnered with the WHO on its COVAX global vaccine distribution network. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is, in turn, the second-largest source of funding for the WHO after Germany, accounting for 10.7% of its annual budget, according to Quartz.Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), rarely an opponent of Western corporations, warned that allowing COVID-19 to persist in the developing world risked putting a halt to the global economic recovery, the worst and longest-lasting damage of which was also happening to those same poor nations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

bill gates, gavi, world health organization (who), tedros adhanom ghebreyesus, pandemic