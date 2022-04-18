https://sputniknews.com/20220418/white-house-disagrees-with-senator-coons-proposal-to-send-us-troops-to-ukraine-1094873128.html

White House Disagrees With Senator Coon's Proposal to Send US Troops to Ukraine

White House Disagrees With Senator Coon's Proposal to Send US Troops to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House disagrees with Democratic Senator Chris Coon's suggestion that the Biden administration should consider sending US... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T21:48+0000

2022-04-18T21:48+0000

2022-04-18T21:49+0000

psaki

white house

chris coons

senator

ukraine

us troops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094873103_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20b416adf9df671ccde1b6755079cda9.jpg

"I would say Senator Coons is a close friend of the President and the administration and we just respectfully disagree with his proposal," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.Biden continues to have no plans to send troops to fight a war with Russia, Psaki said.Coons has recently suggested that the United States may need to send US troops to Ukraine to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/us-running-out-of-javelin-anti-tank-missiles-to-send-to-ukraine-report-1094868838.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

psaki, white house, chris coons, senator, ukraine, us troops