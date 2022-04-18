International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/white-house-disagrees-with-senator-coons-proposal-to-send-us-troops-to-ukraine-1094873128.html
White House Disagrees With Senator Coon's Proposal to Send US Troops to Ukraine
White House Disagrees With Senator Coon's Proposal to Send US Troops to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House disagrees with Democratic Senator Chris Coon's suggestion that the Biden administration should consider sending US... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T21:48+0000
2022-04-18T21:49+0000
psaki
white house
chris coons
senator
ukraine
us troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094873103_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20b416adf9df671ccde1b6755079cda9.jpg
"I would say Senator Coons is a close friend of the President and the administration and we just respectfully disagree with his proposal," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.Biden continues to have no plans to send troops to fight a war with Russia, Psaki said.Coons has recently suggested that the United States may need to send US troops to Ukraine to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/us-running-out-of-javelin-anti-tank-missiles-to-send-to-ukraine-report-1094868838.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094873103_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7c1c98ad7883f56fa03b58be123e3f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
psaki, white house, chris coons, senator, ukraine, us troops

White House Disagrees With Senator Coon's Proposal to Send US Troops to Ukraine

21:48 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 21:49 GMT 18.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSen. Chris Coons, D-Del., speaks to reporters after a break during the nomination hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, during the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Washington.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., speaks to reporters after a break during the nomination hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, during the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House disagrees with Democratic Senator Chris Coon's suggestion that the Biden administration should consider sending US troops to Ukraine, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
"I would say Senator Coons is a close friend of the President and the administration and we just respectfully disagree with his proposal," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.
Biden continues to have no plans to send troops to fight a war with Russia, Psaki said.
Biden believes it is in US national interest and in the interest of the US public to avoid a direct war with Russia, Psaki added.
A local resident walks past a destroyed Javelin missile system in the separatist-controlled village of Anadol during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
US Running Out of Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Send to Ukraine: Report
18:30 GMT
Coons has recently suggested that the United States may need to send US troops to Ukraine to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала