https://sputniknews.com/20220418/view-of-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-as-clashes-between-palestinians--israeli-security-forces-resume-1094847487.html

View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Clashes Between Palestinians & Israeli Security Forces Resume

View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Clashes Between Palestinians & Israeli Security Forces Resume

On Friday, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces erupted after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem – the third holiest... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T08:10+0000

2022-04-18T08:10+0000

2022-04-18T08:10+0000

middle east

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094847854_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d8050d7ab1ad6e8af6cea18953d1a4a4.jpg

Sputnik is live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque as clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces resume.Clashes broke out on Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. While the Palestinians threw rocks at police officers, the latter used rubber bullets and tear gas. The situation on the Temple Mount was subsequently brought under control by Israeli security forces.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Clashes Between Palestinians & Israeli Security Forces Resume View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Clashes Between Palestinians & Israeli Security Forces Resume 2022-04-18T08:10+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, israel, видео