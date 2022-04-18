https://sputniknews.com/20220418/view-of-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-as-clashes-between-palestinians--israeli-security-forces-resume-1094847487.html
middle east
israel
Sputnik is live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque as clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces resume.Clashes broke out on Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. While the Palestinians threw rocks at police officers, the latter used rubber bullets and tear gas. The situation on the Temple Mount was subsequently brought under control by Israeli security forces.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094847854_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ecc2916dc4b83751ce5185fc737b9bcf.jpg
On Friday, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces erupted after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem – the third holiest site in Islam – where thousands of Palestinians were performing a dawn prayer.
Sputnik is live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque as clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces resume.
Clashes broke out on Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. While the Palestinians threw rocks at police officers, the latter used rubber bullets and tear gas. The situation on the Temple Mount was subsequently brought under control by Israeli security forces.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!