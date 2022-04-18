https://sputniknews.com/20220418/very-very-important-people-harry--meghan-shadowed-by-ex-obama-secret-service-agent-in-the-hague-1094861544.html

'Very, Very Important People': Harry & Meghan Shadowed By Ex-Obama Secret Service Agent in The Hague

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, their security has been dramatically upped, with the couple granted VVIP (very, very important person) status allowing Dutch royal protection units to be assigned to them, reported the Daily Mail.The royals have been travelling in a three-car convoy at the Invictus Games. The international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, was founded by Prince Harry, purportedly inspired by a visit to the Warrior Games in the US.According to a cited source, police officers are responsible for security outside the Zuiderpark venue, while inside the park, private security takes over, led by a former US Secret Service agent.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not take their children, Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lilibet, on what has been the couple’s first trip to in Europe together since they quit as working royals in 2020.Since arriving in the Netherlands on 17 April, the royals have been travelling in a three-car convoy, protected by a lavish joint operation that involves private security guards and a protection squad usually guarding the King of the Netherlands.Moreover, Christopher Sanchez, a one-time bodyguard to ex-President Barack Obama, has been seen seated in the front seat of the vehicle offering transport to the prince.Two other private security guards have been tailing Prince Harry and his wife in a second Land Rover. And an unmarked Audi car containing two members of the Dutch Royal protection squad has been travelling in their wake.As the convoy of vehicles arrived at Zuiderpark, the venue of the Invictus Games, Sanchez, who is now a vice president of the Torchstone Global private security firm for millionaires, has been seen as the first to spring into action and stand by Meghan Markle’s side.The burly man was also described as having flanked the Duchess during her book reading to a group of children and accompanied her on a golf buggy ride with two of her aides.Additional security guards from First Line Security, a Dutch-based company, provide extra backup, reportedly spotted mingling with the crowd as Meghan Markle posed for selfies with attendants of the event. No firearms were spotted on them, according to media accounts, but the guards were described as wearing earpieces to keep in contact.An armed officer carrying a small cannister of pepper spray, visible on a utility belt, assigned to guard the couple, confirmed he was part of a team usually offering protection for the King of Holland, said the Daily Mail.As Prince Harry had been given VVIP status, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II would not have to pay for the Dutch royal police’s protection.However, he will ostensibly need to foot an estimated six-figure bill for the private security firms also involved in the effort.Meghan Markle is not staying for the entirety of the event, believed to be returning to America with a bodyguard.This comes as Prince Harry has been mired in a court wrangle over his security when visiting the UK, mounting a legal challenge against the Home Office. The Duke had earlier been informed that he could no longer expect the “same degree” of personal security when arriving from the US, where he now resides with his family.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had flown in after stopping by the UK for a secret “clear the air” meeting that took place on 14 April at Windsor Castle with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.The couple had been criticised for failing to fly to Prince Philip’s memorial service last month, and now reportedly needed a “win”.

