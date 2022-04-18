https://sputniknews.com/20220418/uae-used-pegasus-spyware-to-infect-10-downing-street-network-cybergroup-claims-1094870735.html
UAE Used Pegasus Spyware to Infect 10 Downing Street Network, Cybergroup Claims
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates purportedly used Israeli Pegasus spyware to hack the British Prime Minister's office network, Canadian... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
19:42 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 19:43 GMT 18.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates purportedly used Israeli Pegasus spyware to hack the British Prime Minister's office network, Canadian cybersecurity group Citizen Lab reported on Monday.
The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, broke in July 2021 after a joint media investigation unveiled that the spyware had also also used to keep an eye
on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.
"The suspected infection at the UK Prime Minister's Office was associated with a Pegasus operator we link to the UAE," the group said in a fresh report.
According to Citizen Lab, in 2020 and 2021 several official networks in the UK were infected with the Pegasus spyware, with the main victims of the attack being 10 Downing Street and the UK Foreign Office.
"The suspected infections relating to the FCO [The Foreign and Commonwealth Office] were associated with Pegasus operators that we link to the UAE, India, Cyprus, and Jordan," the group added.
In November 2021, the US Department of Commerce included the Israeli NSO Group, the spyware's creator, in its list of entities engaging in activities contrary to US national security.
Later in November, Apple launched a lawsuit against NSO Group for the surveillance and targeting of the company’s customers. They are also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.