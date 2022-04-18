https://sputniknews.com/20220418/uae-used-pegasus-spyware-to-infect-10-downing-street-network-cybergroup-claims-1094870735.html

UAE Used Pegasus Spyware to Infect 10 Downing Street Network, Cybergroup Claims

The United Arab Emirates purportedly used Israeli Pegasus spyware to hack the British Prime Minister's office network, Canadian...

The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, broke in July 2021 after a joint media investigation unveiled that the spyware had also also used to keep an eye on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.According to Citizen Lab, in 2020 and 2021 several official networks in the UK were infected with the Pegasus spyware, with the main victims of the attack being 10 Downing Street and the UK Foreign Office.In November 2021, the US Department of Commerce included the Israeli NSO Group, the spyware's creator, in its list of entities engaging in activities contrary to US national security.Later in November, Apple launched a lawsuit against NSO Group for the surveillance and targeting of the company’s customers. They are also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.

