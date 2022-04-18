https://sputniknews.com/20220418/turkey-launches-new-military-operation-in-northern-iraq-against-kurdish-pkk-1094843896.html
Turkey Launches New Military Operation in Northern Iraq Against Kurdish PKK
The Turkish Defence Ministry has launched a new military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to Turkey's Anadolu news agency.According to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, as citied by the AP, aircraft have successfully attacked shelters, bunkers, tunnels, caves, and warehouses of the PKK.Turkish special forces and the Air Force are involved in the operation.The PKK is a Kurdish militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Ankara and the PKK signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks that Turkey blamed on the Kurds. PKK bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are targeted by the Turkish Armed Forces.The Kurdistan Workers' Party is recognised as a terrorist group in Turkey.
The Turkish Defence Ministry has launched a new military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to Turkey's Anadolu news agency.
According to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, as citied by the AP, aircraft have successfully attacked shelters, bunkers, tunnels, caves, and warehouses of the PKK.
"The operation continues successfully as planned. The goals that were set at the first stage have been achieved ... We are determined to save our noble nation from the terrorist scourge that has plagued our country for 40 years. Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist has been neutralized", the minister said, as quoted by the AP.
Turkish special forces and the Air Force are involved in the operation.
The PKK is a Kurdish militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK
, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Ankara and the PKK signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks that Turkey blamed on the Kurds.
PKK bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are targeted by the Turkish Armed Forces.
The Kurdistan Workers' Party is recognised as a terrorist group in Turkey.