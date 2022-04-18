https://sputniknews.com/20220418/turkey-launches-new-military-operation-in-northern-iraq-against-kurdish-pkk-1094843896.html

Turkey Launches New Military Operation in Northern Iraq Against Kurdish PKK

While fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is recognised in Turkey as a terrorist organisation, Ankara has in the past conducted cross-border... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Turkish Defence Ministry has launched a new military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to Turkey's Anadolu news agency.According to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, as citied by the AP, aircraft have successfully attacked shelters, bunkers, tunnels, caves, and warehouses of the PKK.Turkish special forces and the Air Force are involved in the operation.The PKK is a Kurdish militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Ankara and the PKK signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks that Turkey blamed on the Kurds. PKK bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are targeted by the Turkish Armed Forces.The Kurdistan Workers' Party is recognised as a terrorist group in Turkey.

