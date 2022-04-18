https://sputniknews.com/20220418/time-to-unbalance-the-scale-cristiano-ronaldo-celebrates-another-milestone-1094843796.html

'Time to Unbalance the Scale': Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Another Milestone

'Time to Unbalance the Scale': Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Another Milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been slammed for his inconsistent run for Man United this term, but the legendary footballer still continues to amaze people with... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T07:32+0000

2022-04-18T07:32+0000

2022-04-18T07:32+0000

sport

sport

sport

cristiano ronaldo

manchester united

hat-trick

premier league

premier league

english premier league

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094845933_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2cab04b979156a08a7f5aebfd91efa9f.jpg

In his latest message to fans, Cristiano Ronaldo promised to continue his pursuit of excellence following his triple against Norwich City, as the Portuguese wizard's 60th career hat-trick powered Manchester United to a 3-2 victory during the weekend.The 37-year-old, who extended his overall goal tally to 810, took to Twitter to celebrate his sensational performance against the Canaries.For the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it was his third hat-trick in the Red Devils shirt and second in his second stint at Old Trafford since his return to Manchester last summer. Last month, the Portugal skipper dismantled Tottenham with his hat-trick of goals in a Premier League game.Hailing his own achievement, Ronaldo vowed to continue his good work on the pitch."30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30", he wrote on the micro-blogging site. "It's time to unbalance the scale!"Ronaldo has now scored 21 goals for United and is the club's top scorer this term.Despite his heroics, the Funchal-born football star has been unable to bring United out of the rut, with Ralf Rangnick's men languishing in fifth spot in the English league on 54 points.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, hat-trick, premier league, premier league, english premier league, sputnik, ballon d'or, football, football, football, football, football star, footballer, football legend, football team, football club, record, record, feat, old trafford, fans, fans, football fans