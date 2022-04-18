https://sputniknews.com/20220418/time-to-unbalance-the-scale-cristiano-ronaldo-celebrates-another-milestone-1094843796.html
'Time to Unbalance the Scale': Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Another Milestone
'Time to Unbalance the Scale': Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Another Milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo may have been slammed for his inconsistent run for Man United this term, but the legendary footballer still continues to amaze people with... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
In his latest message to fans, Cristiano Ronaldo promised to continue his pursuit of excellence following his triple against Norwich City, as the Portuguese wizard's 60th career hat-trick powered Manchester United to a 3-2 victory during the weekend.The 37-year-old, who extended his overall goal tally to 810, took to Twitter to celebrate his sensational performance against the Canaries.For the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it was his third hat-trick in the Red Devils shirt and second in his second stint at Old Trafford since his return to Manchester last summer. Last month, the Portugal skipper dismantled Tottenham with his hat-trick of goals in a Premier League game.Hailing his own achievement, Ronaldo vowed to continue his good work on the pitch."30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30", he wrote on the micro-blogging site. "It's time to unbalance the scale!"Ronaldo has now scored 21 goals for United and is the club's top scorer this term.Despite his heroics, the Funchal-born football star has been unable to bring United out of the rut, with Ralf Rangnick's men languishing in fifth spot in the English league on 54 points.
In his latest message to fans, Cristiano Ronaldo
promised to continue his pursuit of excellence following his triple against Norwich City, as the Portuguese wizard's 60th career hat-trick powered Manchester United to a 3-2 victory during the weekend.
The 37-year-old
, who extended his overall goal tally to 810, took to Twitter to celebrate his sensational performance against the Canaries.
For the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it was his third hat-trick in the Red Devils shirt and second in his second stint at Old Trafford since his return to Manchester last summer. Last month, the Portugal skipper dismantled Tottenham
with his hat-trick of goals in a Premier League game.
Hailing his own achievement, Ronaldo vowed to continue his good work on the pitch.
"30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30", he wrote on the micro-blogging site. "It's time to unbalance the scale!"
Ronaldo has now scored 21 goals for United and is the club's top scorer this term.
Despite his heroics, the Funchal-born football star has been unable to bring United out of the rut, with Ralf Rangnick's men languishing in fifth spot in the English league on 54 points.