Syrian Serviceman Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Hama Province, Reconciliation Center Says

Syrian Serviceman Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Hama Province, Reconciliation Center Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian serviceman was wounded when Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorists shelled the province of Hama, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of...

hama

syria

terrorists

russian army

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said two shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day: one in Latakia province, the other in Hama.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states

