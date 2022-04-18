https://sputniknews.com/20220418/student-dies-while-performing-jesus-crucifixion-reenactment--1094842072.html
Student Dies While Performing Jesus Crucifixion Reenactment - Reports
The student, Sule Ambrose, was performing the part of Saint Peter, one of Jesus's 12 Apostles and an early leader of the Christian church, for a Good Friday reenactment. He wore a long white toga for the role.According to eyewitnesses, during the reenactment, Ambrose suddenly slumped to the ground and started bleeding. At first, onlookers believed it was simply a theater trick designed to enhance the drama.According to Eluwa, he was first brought to the university hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate and he was rushed to a Federal Medical Center where he would eventually pass away. The cause of his death remains unknown.
01:19 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 01:37 GMT 18.04.2022)
A 25-year-old student training to be a priest at the Clariantian University seminary in Nekede, Nigeria died while performing a Jesus crucifixion reenactment.
“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke and that it was part of the drama. It was when he could not get up, that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital,” claimed Micheal Eluwa, an eyewitness.
