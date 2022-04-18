International
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/student-dies-while-performing-jesus-crucifixion-reenactment--1094842072.html
Student Dies While Performing Jesus Crucifixion Reenactment - Reports
Student Dies While Performing Jesus Crucifixion Reenactment - Reports
A 25-year-old student training to be a priest at the Clariantian University seminary in Nekede, Nigeria died while performing a Jesus crucifixion reenactment. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T01:19+0000
2022-04-18T01:37+0000
jesus
easter
death
nigeria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/01/1079760176_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_7d3c014e0e463402453be76e002b7217.jpg
The student, Sule Ambrose, was performing the part of Saint Peter, one of Jesus's 12 Apostles and an early leader of the Christian church, for a Good Friday reenactment. He wore a long white toga for the role.According to eyewitnesses, during the reenactment, Ambrose suddenly slumped to the ground and started bleeding. At first, onlookers believed it was simply a theater trick designed to enhance the drama.According to Eluwa, he was first brought to the university hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate and he was rushed to a Federal Medical Center where he would eventually pass away. The cause of his death remains unknown.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/01/1079760176_137:0:2866:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_730d8354cbd8ae6e40444d691eb602da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jesus, easter, death, nigeria

Student Dies While Performing Jesus Crucifixion Reenactment - Reports

01:19 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 01:37 GMT 18.04.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Donatas Dabravolskas / Black Jesus Welcomes
Black Jesus Welcomes - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Donatas Dabravolskas /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
A 25-year-old student training to be a priest at the Clariantian University seminary in Nekede, Nigeria died while performing a Jesus crucifixion reenactment.
The student, Sule Ambrose, was performing the part of Saint Peter, one of Jesus's 12 Apostles and an early leader of the Christian church, for a Good Friday reenactment. He wore a long white toga for the role.
According to eyewitnesses, during the reenactment, Ambrose suddenly slumped to the ground and started bleeding. At first, onlookers believed it was simply a theater trick designed to enhance the drama.

“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke and that it was part of the drama. It was when he could not get up, that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital,” claimed Micheal Eluwa, an eyewitness.

According to Eluwa, he was first brought to the university hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate and he was rushed to a Federal Medical Center where he would eventually pass away. The cause of his death remains unknown.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала