Student Dies While Performing Jesus Crucifixion Reenactment - Reports

Student Dies While Performing Jesus Crucifixion Reenactment - Reports

A 25-year-old student training to be a priest at the Clariantian University seminary in Nekede, Nigeria died while performing a Jesus crucifixion reenactment. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T01:19+0000

2022-04-18T01:19+0000

2022-04-18T01:37+0000

The student, Sule Ambrose, was performing the part of Saint Peter, one of Jesus's 12 Apostles and an early leader of the Christian church, for a Good Friday reenactment. He wore a long white toga for the role.According to eyewitnesses, during the reenactment, Ambrose suddenly slumped to the ground and started bleeding. At first, onlookers believed it was simply a theater trick designed to enhance the drama.According to Eluwa, he was first brought to the university hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate and he was rushed to a Federal Medical Center where he would eventually pass away. The cause of his death remains unknown.

