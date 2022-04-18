International
BREAKING: Russia Withstood Unprecedented Sanctions Pressure From West - Putin
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/spains-energy-price-reduction-plan-entails-cuts-in-supplies-to-france-reports-say-1094860205.html
Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France, Reports Say
Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France, Reports Say
MADRID (Sputnik) - A Spanish-Portuguese electricity price reduction plan entails cutting energy supplies to France, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T13:05+0000
2022-04-18T13:05+0000
spain
portugal
eu
gas
price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094860306_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_54397c4367515ac74da50d0b59a48237.jpg
According to the paper, Spain sent a document to the European Commission suggesting a division between the electricity consumed in the Iberian Peninsula and that exported to the EU market. Madrid and Lisbon expressed the need for "some restrictions" in certain segments of the energy market.El Pais further reported that the European authorities are concerned about the possibility of undermining the single European energy market with such measures, while Germany and northern European countries openly argue against them.The European countries have not been able to reach a consensus on the matter, and the issue will be considered at the next meeting of the College of EU Commissioners.In late March, Spain and Portugal proposed to cap gas prices at 30 euros per megawatt/hour ($32.5) for power plants; however, the issue has not been agreed upon and will be discussed as a separate item on the agenda in Brussels.Since the end of February, the cost of gas on the European market has been showing strong volatility against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. In early March, fears of possible ban on the purchase of Russian energy resources in Europe sent gas prices spiking beyond historical highs for four days in a row, reaching a peak of $3,892 per 1,000 cubic meters on 7 March. Throughout March, energy prices in the EU spiraled up 45% from a year earlier.
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/gas-prices-why-eu-and-uk-sanctions-game-will-see-no-winners-1093621488.html
spain
portugal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094860306_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3228cce75c801c89abb5da1d61beda69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, portugal, eu, gas, price

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France, Reports Say

13:05 GMT 18.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDER GILLENEATrucks are pictured at ArcelorMittal steel company in the Spanish Basque city of Olaberria on March 10, 2022. - Several steel plants have halted operations in Spain due to surging energy prices amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Trucks are pictured at ArcelorMittal steel company in the Spanish Basque city of Olaberria on March 10, 2022. - Several steel plants have halted operations in Spain due to surging energy prices amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDER GILLENEA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MADRID (Sputnik) - A Spanish-Portuguese electricity price reduction plan entails cutting energy supplies to France, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday, citing the document.
According to the paper, Spain sent a document to the European Commission suggesting a division between the electricity consumed in the Iberian Peninsula and that exported to the EU market. Madrid and Lisbon expressed the need for "some restrictions" in certain segments of the energy market.
El Pais further reported that the European authorities are concerned about the possibility of undermining the single European energy market with such measures, while Germany and northern European countries openly argue against them.
The European countries have not been able to reach a consensus on the matter, and the issue will be considered at the next meeting of the College of EU Commissioners.
In late March, Spain and Portugal proposed to cap gas prices at 30 euros per megawatt/hour ($32.5) for power plants; however, the issue has not been agreed upon and will be discussed as a separate item on the agenda in Brussels.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2022
Gas Prices: Why EU and UK Sanctions Game Will See No Winners
6 March, 05:00 GMT
Since the end of February, the cost of gas on the European market has been showing strong volatility against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. In early March, fears of possible ban on the purchase of Russian energy resources in Europe sent gas prices spiking beyond historical highs for four days in a row, reaching a peak of $3,892 per 1,000 cubic meters on 7 March. Throughout March, energy prices in the EU spiraled up 45% from a year earlier.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала