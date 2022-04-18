https://sputniknews.com/20220418/south-carolina-mall-shooting-suspect-released-on-25000-bond-1094856570.html
South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Released on $25,000 Bond
South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Released on $25,000 Bond
On Saturday, a total of 14 people were injured as a result of ф shooting that occurred at a mall in Columbia, the capital city of the US state of South... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T11:39+0000
2022-04-18T11:39+0000
2022-04-18T11:39+0000
us
shooting
south carolina
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102851/68/1028516817_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_e9454e248fa7e0a191c016d3cf1eb5dd.jpg
A South Carolina judge set a $25,000 bond for Jewayne Price, a suspect arrested after Saturday’s mall shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.Jewayne Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while he is under house arrest. The suspect has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.He was one of three people that were detained by law enforcement after the shooting incident. Later, the other two were released. 14 people were injured as a result of the shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday afternoon. The victims ranged in age between 15 and 75.Another mass shooting occurred on Sunday at Cara's Lounge in Furman, South Carolina, leaving at least nine people injured.
south carolina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102851/68/1028516817_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_eae42b92bd7d947d1e74b18e2a58bd00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, shooting, south carolina
South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Released on $25,000 Bond
On Saturday, a total of 14 people were injured as a result of ф shooting that occurred at a mall in Columbia, the capital city of the US state of South Carolina.
A South Carolina judge set a $25,000 bond for Jewayne Price, a suspect arrested after Saturday’s mall shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Jewayne Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while he is under house arrest. The suspect has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
He was one of three people that were detained by law enforcement after the shooting incident. Later, the other two were released.
14 people were injured as a result of the shooting at a busy shopping mall
in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday afternoon. The victims ranged in age between 15 and 75.
Another mass shooting occurred on Sunday at Cara's Lounge in Furman, South Carolina, leaving at least nine people injured.