Sberbank Says Stopped Major Attack on Russian Card Holders by Ukrainian App Developer

18.04.2022

"I want to tell you about an attack that targeted many Russian citizens who have bank cards. Almost immediately after the start of the special operation, we stopped a massive withdrawal of funds from the cards of our clients. The number of write-off attempts reached tens of thousands per minute. Our investigation showed that these write-offs were initiated by a single Ukrainian company - a mobile application developer," Kuznetsov said.He specified that the company, having about 50 different officially-registered applications, initiated mass write-offs across its entire accumulated database in one day.This database contained the clients’ personal card information, collected and stored in violation of the requirements of international payment systems.According to Kuznetsov, with the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, scammers stopped calling Russians for some time, but since March 20, they have become active again, although on a smaller scale - the number of such calls per day has fallen by 5.5 times.Sberbank, where most Russians keep their savings, is one of several financial institutions that have been targeted by Western sanctions over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

