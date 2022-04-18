https://sputniknews.com/20220418/safe-iss-operation-should-remain-priority-space-foundation-says-as-russia-reviews-cooperation-1094872027.html

Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority, Space Foundation Says, as Russia Reviews Cooperation

Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority, Space Foundation Says, as Russia Reviews Cooperation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All countries participating in the International Space Station (ISS) project should focus on maintaining its safety and continued work... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T21:18+0000

2022-04-18T21:18+0000

2022-04-18T21:19+0000

russia

space

yuri gagarin

iss

interview

cosmonauts

ussr

space exploration

us

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578121_0:73:3071:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_d99afae516c644acb105f1885fff2d09.jpg

In March, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said the Russian space agency will soon inform the government of how it plans to terminate cooperation on the ISS and is analyzing options of whether and how it may cooperate with its US, EU, Canadian and Japanese partners.According to Zelibor, that is a decision that all of the ISS partners are presently assessing, and "this is a process with a lot of decisions and negotiations still to happen.""While those still need to occur, the continual safe operation of the space station remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind," Zelibor said.He described the ISS as a symbol of friendship and cooperation.Space SanctionsSpace has always been a sphere outside of sanctions and a place where it was possible to cooperate for the last eight years. However, in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the US has said that its sanctions — intended to cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports — will not only strike a blow to the country's military, but also "degrade" its aerospace industry, including space program.However, he explained that those laws govern foreign and trade relations as well as travel and technology exchanges."As such, government agencies, companies, organizations and citizens in those countries must abide by those laws and operate within prescribed frameworks," he added.Zelibor pointed out that space has always been an area of joint cooperation, but it is also an area where the laws and sovereignty of other nations must be respected."For decades, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) has been one such instrument that has shaped how space, aerospace and defense related technologies are exchanged by countries and companies," he said.Current US-Russia Cooperation on ISSNASA and astronauts involved in the ISS have said that the situation in Ukraine did not affect relations on board the space station.Zelibor pointed out that cooperation in space saves lives - and that is equally true for the crew operating on board the ISS as well as lives on the ground."Those were lessons first taught us by Leonov and Stafford with Apollo-Soyuz and refined over time with the Shuttle-Mir program and today with the ISS," he said. "All of those experiences build relationships between cultures as well as countries, and that is good for everyone."April 12, the anniversary of the first flight in space conducted by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day and as International Day of Human Space Flight in the rest of the world. The UN General Assembly declared April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight in 2011.Zelibor said the world’s space adventure started with one person taking a bold step beyond earth, and it all started with Gagarin.Zelibor also said that for humanity, April 12 is a reminder of the courage required to take bold steps into the unknown.

https://sputniknews.com/20220412/russia-to-resume-lunar-programme---putin-1094695656.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220319/space-conference-erases-name-of-yuri-gagarin-from-event-claiming-to-celebrate-human-achievements-1093999358.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, space, yuri gagarin, iss, interview, cosmonauts, ussr, space exploration, us, sanctions