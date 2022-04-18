https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-terrorist-attack-in-cherkessk-3-is-supporters-detained-1094846948.html
Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Cherkessk, 3 Daesh Supporters Detained
07:09 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 07:27 GMT 18.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday thwarted a terrorist attack in the city of Cherkessk and detained three supporters of the Daesh*.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia on the territory of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic stopped the preparation of a terrorist act. In the city of Cherkessk, three Russian citizens were detained, who were preparing it [the attack] in relation to one of the objects of the authorities on the instructions of militants of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
During the detention, components for making homemade explosives
, means of communication with terrorist content, internet instructions for making terror means, and correspondence with Daesh militants about the planned crime were seized, the FSB added.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia