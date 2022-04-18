https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russian-strike-wipes-out-logistics-base-near-lvov-containing-large-amounts-of-western-arms-mod-1094866925.html

Russian Strike Wipes Out Logistics Base Near Lvov Containing Large Amounts of Western Arms: MoD

Russian Strike Wipes Out Logistics Base Near Lvov Containing Large Amounts of Western Arms: MoD

Washington and its allies have sent billions of dollars-worth of weaponry to Ukraine over the years, and committed billions more after Russia and its Donbass... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T17:14+0000

2022-04-18T17:14+0000

2022-04-18T17:25+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094866925.jpg?1650302712

A Russian precision strike has wiped out a logistics facility outside Lvov in western Ukraine containing large amounts of US and European weaponry, MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov has announced."On the morning of 18 April, missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces [aircraft] delivered a precision strike against the 124th Joint Logistics Center of the Logistics Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The logistics center and a large batch of foreign weapons delivered to Ukraine over the past six days from the United States and European countries was destroyed," Konashenkov said in a briefing Monday.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine