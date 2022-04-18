https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russian-strike-wipes-out-logistics-base-near-lvov-containing-large-amounts-of-western-arms-mod-1094866925.html
Russian Strike Wipes Out Logistics Base Near Lvov Containing Large Amounts of Western Arms: MoD
2022-04-18T17:14+0000
A Russian precision strike has wiped out a logistics facility outside Lvov in western Ukraine containing large amounts of US and European weaponry, MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov has announced."On the morning of 18 April, missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces [aircraft] delivered a precision strike against the 124th Joint Logistics Center of the Logistics Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The logistics center and a large batch of foreign weapons delivered to Ukraine over the past six days from the United States and European countries was destroyed," Konashenkov said in a briefing Monday.
17:14 GMT 18.04.2022
Washington and its allies have sent billions of dollars-worth of weaponry to Ukraine over the years, and committed billions more after Russia and its Donbass allies began a military operation in the country in February. Last week, US officials said Moscow "warned" the Biden administration to stop deliveries or face "unpredictable consequences"
A Russian precision strike has wiped out a logistics facility outside Lvov in western Ukraine containing large amounts of US and European weaponry, MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov has announced.
"On the morning of 18 April, missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces [aircraft] delivered a precision strike against the 124th Joint Logistics Center of the Logistics Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The logistics center and a large batch of foreign weapons delivered to Ukraine over the past six days from the United States and European countries was destroyed," Konashenkov said in a briefing Monday.