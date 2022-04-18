https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-on-economic-issues-1094851884.html
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on economic issues via videoconference in Moscow.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will be attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting on Economic Issues
12:10 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 18.04.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of international telephone calls and a meeting on socio-economic issues on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on economic issues via videoconference in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will be attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!