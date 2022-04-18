https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russia-expels-several-bulgarian-diplomats-1094858925.html

Russia Expels Several Bulgarian Diplomats

Russia Expels Several Bulgarian Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is expelling several employees of the Bulgarian embassy, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

"On April 18, ambassador of Bulgaria in Russia [Atanas] Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note from the ministry declaring employees of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this measure is response to Sofia’s decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats.Bulgaria declared ten Russian diplomats personae non gratae last month following Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova's remarks on bilateral relations.

