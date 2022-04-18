https://sputniknews.com/20220418/powerful-solar-flare-occurred-on-easter-led-to-brief-radio-blackout-1094864721.html

Powerful Solar Flare Occurred on Easter, Led to 'Brief Radio Blackout'

Powerful Solar Flare Occurred on Easter, Led to 'Brief Radio Blackout'

The Space Weather Prediction Center warned that solar activity is "expected to be active over the next week", as sunspots located in the vicinity of the area... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T15:20+0000

2022-04-18T15:20+0000

2022-04-18T15:20+0000

sun

solar flare

easter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105522/75/1055227590_0:420:1920:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f75f22cebd497e9a4344a879b8943b.jpg

Easter weekend this year was marked by a powerful solar flare that ended up being registered as an X1.1-class sunstorm, space.com reports, citing the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).The flare was observed on 17 April at 03:34 UTC, and was followed by a coronal mass ejection mere minutes later.The flare had apparently originated from an area of the Sun designated as Region 2994 that, along with Region 2933, forms "a cluster of active sunspots that have produced significant flaring prior to appearing on the eastern limb" of the Sun, SWPC notes.The solar flare in question also apparently led to a "brief radio blackout", the media outlet adds.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

sun, solar flare, easter