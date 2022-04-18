https://sputniknews.com/20220418/pakistans-ex-ministers-slam-pm-shehbaz-sharif-for-kowtowing-to-us-sending-love-letter-to-modi-1094847588.html

Pakistan's Ex-Ministers Slam PM Shehbaz Sharif for 'Kowtowing' to US, Sending 'Love Letter' to Modi

At a massive rally in the port city of Karachi over the weekend, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said that he wasn’t “against” the US, EU or India... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan's former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has hit out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his overtures towards the US and India, a day after his government sent out a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Shireen Manzari, a former federal minister and an aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, stated on Monday that the letter sent by Sharif to Prime Minister Modi on Sunday was akin to a “love letter”.“We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socio-economic uplift of our people and for the region. This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharif stated in his letter, addressed to the Indian Prime Minister. Sharif's letter to Modi was reported by English daily Dawn on Sunday, before it was leaked on social media.In the joint statement, New Delhi and Washington called upon Pakistan’s new political leadership to take "immediate, sustained, and irreversible" action to ensure that its territory is not used by terrorists to carry out attacks against third countries.On 13 April, Blinken called Pakistan an “important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests” for the US. "The United States views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries,” Blinken stated.During his tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Khan had been vocally critical of the US as well as Pakistan’s former political leaderships for dragging Islamabad into the ‘War on Terror’ in Afghanistan. Khan even described the Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan last August as Afghans breaking "the shackles of slavery".Fawad Chaudhry, another close aide of Imran Khan, accused Sharif of “bargaining” Islamabad’s position on the issue of Kashmir. He remarked in a tweet that any negotiation with New Delhi on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir will be “rejected” by his party.The "imported government" jibe is a reference to Imran Khan’s claim about Washington playing a leading role in instigating the no-confidence motion against him, which ultimately led to his ouster as the Prime Minister at a vote in the National Assembly on 9 April.The no-confidence motion was introduced in the federal parliament by Shehbaz Sharif in March. Back then, he was the Leader of the Opposition and chair of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).Under Imran Khan, Islamabad had downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi in 2019, after Prime Minister Modi’s government scrapped the semi-autonomous status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two federal territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Khan had also rejected restoring normalcy in ties with India until the Modi government rolled back its 2019-era decision.The predominantly Muslim region of Jammu and Kashmir is disputed between India and Pakistan, and is partly controlled by both nuclear-armed neighbours.After being elected prime minister by lawmakers in the National Assembly on 11 April, Sharif called for a "resolution" of the Kashmir dispute under relevant United Nations (UN) mechanisms.For its part, New Delhi has consistently rejected “interference” in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Prime Minister Modi says that the decision to scrap the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir was meant to “integrate” it with the rest of the country and the move has brought “unprecedented peace and progress” to the region.* An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

