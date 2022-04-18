https://sputniknews.com/20220418/nations-should-drop-go-it-alone-approach-to-succeed-on-moon-mars---space-foundation-1094871821.html

Nations Should Drop 'Go it Alone' Approach to Succeed on Moon, Mars - Space Foundation

Nations Should Drop 'Go it Alone' Approach to Succeed on Moon, Mars - Space Foundation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Bold missions to the moon and Mars will require concerted global efforts, and no nation can achieve success there single-handedly, Space...

The head of the American nonprofit stressed that examples of the International Space Station operations over the past two decades demonstrate how crews of many countries become one team, living, working, learning and exploring together.There is an incredible foundation of cooperation between Russia and the United States, he added, starting with the Apollo-Soyuz Program in the early 1970s, until today.While there are issues that divide the countries on earth, Zelibor said, there is and always will be "a shared human spirit for exploration that cannot be denied.""It’s what gives us all hope for the future," Zelibor concluded.Cancel Russia CampaignMany organizations in Europe are canceling all projects with Russia and renaming everything with the word "Russian." When asked about Space Foundation’s plans, Zelibor stressed, "At Space Foundation, we celebrate every nation, organization, company and citizen that is part of our shared space history, its present happenings, and the bold future that is in store for everyone."That is a global story with many participants, he added, and that the assembly of participants is growing larger and more diverse every day.Zelibor underscored that since the Apollo-Soyuz program of the 1970s, working level relationships between the American and Russian space programs "have grown considerably, and there is no better example of that than the International Space Station."NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in March that the professional relationship between American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station continues to function, despite political tensions on earth between their two countries over the Ukraine crisis.Space Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a global space advocate and one of the world’s leading organizations in space awareness activities and major industry events.

