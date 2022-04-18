https://sputniknews.com/20220418/man-utd-star-bruno-fernandes-involved-in-car-crash-just-day-before-liverpool-clash-report-1094853766.html
Man Utd Star Bruno Fernandes 'Involved in Car Crash' Just Day Before Liverpool Clash: Report
Man Utd Star Bruno Fernandes 'Involved in Car Crash' Just Day Before Liverpool Clash: Report
Despite the crash, Fernandes is expected to train with his team later in the day, as apparently no parties involved sustained any serious injuries.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday morning.According to the Daily Express, Fernandes was involved in a crash in his Porsche; the incident occurred on the eve of the upcoming match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which is slated to take place on Tuesday evening.The newspaper also suggests that Fernandes is crucial to the plans of Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick as the team seeks to finish fourth in the Premier League and maintain their Champions League status.During this season, Fernandes scored nine goals and performed six assists in 30 league appearances for Man Utd, Sky News notes.
Man Utd Star Bruno Fernandes 'Involved in Car Crash' Just Day Before Liverpool Clash: Report
10:34 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 18.04.2022)
Despite the crash, Fernandes is expected to train with his team later in the day, as apparently no parties involved sustained any serious injuries.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday morning.
According to the Daily Express, Fernandes was involved in a crash in his Porsche; the incident occurred on the eve of the upcoming match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which is slated to take place on Tuesday evening.
The footballer, however, is expected to train with his team later in the day, as apparently no parties involved sustained any serious injuries.
The newspaper also suggests that Fernandes is crucial to the plans of Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick as the team seeks to finish fourth in the Premier League and maintain their Champions League status.
During this season, Fernandes scored nine goals and performed six assists in 30 league appearances for Man Utd, Sky News notes.