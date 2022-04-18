LIVE UPDATES: Over 470 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed During Special Operation - Russian MoD

As of Monday, the Russian forces participating in the special military operation in Ukraine have destroyed 136 aircraft, 471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 249 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,308 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 254 multiple launch rocket systems, 998 field artillery guns and mortars, and 2,171 special military vehicles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.
