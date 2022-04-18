International
LIVE UPDATES: Over 470 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed During Special Operation - Russian MoD
LIVE UPDATES: Over 470 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed During Special Operation - Russian MoD
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
ukraine, russia, dpr, lpr
A view shows the territory of the destroyed military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Over 470 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed During Special Operation - Russian MoD

04:41 GMT 18.04.2022
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
As of Monday, the Russian forces participating in the special military operation in Ukraine have destroyed 136 aircraft, 471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 249 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,308 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 254 multiple launch rocket systems, 998 field artillery guns and mortars, and 2,171 special military vehicles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
